Up to 90% discount in Dubai on final 3-day sale of DSS; star-studded events lined up

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 9:52 PM

Shopaholics, rejoice! Dubai will host a three-day sale that will offer savings of up to 90 per cent. Dubbed the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Final Sale, it will offer deals, promotions, and offers on everything from outfits and lifestyle products to children’s clothes from September 1 to 3.

“The DSS Final Sale will feature famous fashion houses participating in the … celebrations by offering … further reductions on some of their most famous fashion and accessory lines. Additionally, this is the perfect chance to do back-to-school shopping and get discounts from various stores across fashion, electronics, home furniture, sports and many more,” organisers said in a statement.

The sale comes as the DSS enters its final week. The event, which has been offering shopping deals, hotel stays, and special offers on family attractions across Dubai since June 29, ends on September 3.

Shoppers will get a last chance to win with ‘DSS Final Sale Big Shopping Huge Wins’ at Dubai Festival City Mall — with a Dh10,000 gift card up for grabs every day. It will be open to those who spend Dh1,000 or more at the mall from September 1 until 3.

At Majid Al Futtaim malls, shoppers can become one of the five lucky ‘DSS SHARE Millionaires’, each winning the equivalent of Dh100,000 in loyalty points.

1915 by Seddiqi & Sons stores are also hosting a 'save more, shop more' promotion.

Closing weekend concerts, events

Dubai will host the Beat the Heat music festival's finale that boasts Egyptian rock band Massar Egbari and Big Sam, fusing oriental sounds with disco and funk on September 1.

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar will make his first ever appearance in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 1.

Afropop star Davido's will put up a show on September 2.

Multi-award-winning Jah Khalib takes the stage in his first major show in the city on September 3.

