UAE: Want to start selling products on Amazon? What you need; how to register

Photo: AFP
Have you seen those short, choppy videos on social media of how you can build your business empire by selling items on e-commerce platforms?
If you're feeling inspired, you can get started pretty soon!
Registering on Amazon as an individual seller is no big feat as basic documentation is required along with registration.
Here is everything you need to start selling on Amazon:
If you have a registered business in the UAE and want to sell products through it. You will need your Trade Licence and, if you are a legal representative or an account manager, you will need to submit a Power of Attorney.
Please note, the individual plan is only applicable if less than 40 units are being sold every month.
Registering on the website is fairly simple and easy to navigate. In order to register, you will need a business email address or a customer account on the e-commerce website.
The next step would be to decide which plan you need:
The e-commerce website offers two different plans to cater to different kinds of sellers.
Individual plans offer basic amenities for those who plan to sell lesser than 40 items a month and don't need advanced selling tools or programmes.
Professional plans are for those sellers who will be able to sell more than 40 units of their products in a month and who need access to APIs and other selling reports. It will also be required for those who wish to use the platform's bulk tools or advertising services.
At the time of publishing, the e-commerce platform is offering professional plans for free – in a limited-time offer.
