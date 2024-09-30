UAE: Want to set up a plant nursery? Here's how to apply for an agricultural activity licence

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024

Are you a plant lover who wants to start a nursery? Or are you a trader who imports and exports seeds or bees? In UAE, a licence from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is required to practice any agricultural activity.

You can apply for the licence through the official website, once you login through UAE Pass. Once you apply and pay the fees, an inspection of the establishment will be conducted for some agricultural activities. Renewal does not require inspection if the location of the agricultural activity has not changed.

Here is a guide on the activities for which you need the licence, the documents required, and fees.

Activities included

With the agricultural licence, the activities that can be practised include:

Establishing a plant nursery

Agricultural consulting facility

Agricultural pest control

Agricultural extension

Import and export of seeds

Import and export of bees

Import and export of Agarwood and its products

Import and export of plants and seedlings import and export

Pesticide trade

Fertilisers and agricultural conditioners trade

Manufacturing of fertilisers and agricultural conditioners

Accreditation of a unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers

Documents required

Commercial license, trade name, or professional license and partners annex (for all establishments)

Copy of lease or ownership of the activity site (for pesticides, fertilisers and agricultural conditioners trading establishments; manufacturing fertilisers and agricultural conditioners; and unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers)

A map of the nursery showing the area and location (for agricultural nursery establishments)

A copy of a valid lease contract for the activity site, or proof of ownership of the site (for agricultural nursery establishments)

Environment permit issued by the competent environmental authority (for manufacturing fertilisers and agricultural conditioners, and unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers)

If you already have an agricultural licence, and wish to add or delete an activity, then you require the commercial, professional or industrial licence or trade name indicating the activity to be added or deleted

Fees

Dh500 - Issuance or annual renewal of approval licences to practice agricultural activities

Dh1500 - Issuance or annual renewal of licence to establish a nursery

Dh5000 - Issuance or annual renewal of licence to manufacture fertilisers and agricultural conditioners

Dh200 - Request for analysis of a water, soil or plant sample (if service provided)

No fees - accreditation of unit for production and trading of farm waste

Points to note

For pesticide and fertiliser trade facilities:

An agricultural engineer with practising licence must be present

The storage area must be well-ventilated

The warehouse should be far from residential areas

The floor in the storage area shall be well insulated to prevent moisture leakage and to keep the flooring dry.

Fire extinguishers and first aid should be available in the storage area.

For manufacturing of fertilisers and agricultural conditioners:

An agricultural engineer with practising licence must be present

Fertilisers and soil conditioners stores must be shaded, well ventilated and equipped with the required safety devices. They must also meet all requirements issued by the relevant authorities

Raw materials should be stored separately from other products

Imported raw materials must only be used for the purposes of manufacturing and producing fertilisers and soil conditioners

Records must be used to document all raw materials used, all types produced, their quantities and their circulation for the purpose of follow-up and tracking. Records should be kept for a period of no less than 5 years and submitted to the Ministry upon request

The generated waste must be disposed in accordance with the Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 regarding the Protection and Development of the Environment and its amending laws and its by-law

No production, manufacturing or trade should be conducted before registration of the product

Accreditation of a unit for production and trading of farm waste: