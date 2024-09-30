UAE: Want to set up a plant nursery? Here's how to apply for an agricultural activity licence

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:28 PM
Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:38 PM
Are you a plant lover who wants to start a nursery? Or are you a trader who imports and exports seeds or bees? In UAE, a licence from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is required to practice any agricultural activity.
You can apply for the licence through the official website, once you login through UAE Pass. Once you apply and pay the fees, an inspection of the establishment will be conducted for some agricultural activities. Renewal does not require inspection if the location of the agricultural activity has not changed.
Here is a guide on the activities for which you need the licence, the documents required, and fees.
Activities included
With the agricultural licence, the activities that can be practised include:
- Establishing a plant nursery
- Agricultural consulting facility
- Agricultural pest control
- Agricultural extension
- Import and export of seeds
- Import and export of bees
- Import and export of Agarwood and its products
- Import and export of plants and seedlings import and export
- Pesticide trade
- Fertilisers and agricultural conditioners trade
- Manufacturing of fertilisers and agricultural conditioners
- Accreditation of a unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers
Documents required
- Commercial license, trade name, or professional license and partners annex (for all establishments)
- Copy of lease or ownership of the activity site (for pesticides, fertilisers and agricultural conditioners trading establishments; manufacturing fertilisers and agricultural conditioners; and unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers)
- A map of the nursery showing the area and location (for agricultural nursery establishments)
- A copy of a valid lease contract for the activity site, or proof of ownership of the site (for agricultural nursery establishments)
- Environment permit issued by the competent environmental authority (for manufacturing fertilisers and agricultural conditioners, and unit for production and trading of farm waste fertilisers)
- If you already have an agricultural licence, and wish to add or delete an activity, then you require the commercial, professional or industrial licence or trade name indicating the activity to be added or deleted
Fees
- Dh500 - Issuance or annual renewal of approval licences to practice agricultural activities
- Dh1500 - Issuance or annual renewal of licence to establish a nursery
- Dh5000 - Issuance or annual renewal of licence to manufacture fertilisers and agricultural conditioners
- Dh200 - Request for analysis of a water, soil or plant sample (if service provided)
- No fees - accreditation of unit for production and trading of farm waste
Points to note
For pesticide and fertiliser trade facilities:
- An agricultural engineer with practising licence must be present
- The storage area must be well-ventilated
- The warehouse should be far from residential areas
- The floor in the storage area shall be well insulated to prevent moisture leakage and to keep the flooring dry.
- Fire extinguishers and first aid should be available in the storage area.
For manufacturing of fertilisers and agricultural conditioners:
- An agricultural engineer with practising licence must be present
- Fertilisers and soil conditioners stores must be shaded, well ventilated and equipped with the required safety devices. They must also meet all requirements issued by the relevant authorities
- Raw materials should be stored separately from other products
- Imported raw materials must only be used for the purposes of manufacturing and producing fertilisers and soil conditioners
- Records must be used to document all raw materials used, all types produced, their quantities and their circulation for the purpose of follow-up and tracking. Records should be kept for a period of no less than 5 years and submitted to the Ministry upon request
- The generated waste must be disposed in accordance with the Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 regarding the Protection and Development of the Environment and its amending laws and its by-law
- No production, manufacturing or trade should be conducted before registration of the product
Accreditation of a unit for production and trading of farm waste:
- The fertilisers and soil conditioners must comply with the requirements and technical specifications referred to in the Ministerial Decree No. (784) of 2015.
- The products must be registered according to the requirements of the above decree
- Records must be used to document all raw materials used, all types produced, their quantities and their circulation for the purpose of follow-up and tracking. This must be done for a period of not less than 5 years and submitted to the Ministry upon request.
Agricultural consulting facilities:
- The presence of an agricultural engineer with a practising license and experience in the field of agricultural consultancy
Plant nurseries:
- The area of the nursery should not be less than 2 dunums (1 dunum is equivalent to 1,000 sq metres)
- The location of the nursery should be close to the roads
- Basic facilities such as office room, storeroom and toilet must be present
- The nursery soil should be suitable for cultivation and free from soil pests
- The irrigation water in the nursery should be suitable for irrigation of cultivated plants
- The presence of an agricultural engineer or agricultural technician with practising licence
