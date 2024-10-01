UAE: Want to advertise your company on a car? How to apply for the permit in Ras Al Khaimah

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:00 AM

Are you a small business owner who wants to advertise on your company van? Or are you looking to gain more visibility through an ad display on a bus owned by your business? To place an advertising sticker on vehicles, companies registered in Ras Al Khaimah are required to obtain a permit from RAK Municipality.

The advertising company must apply for the permit via the RAK Government website. The applicant has to log in through UAE Pass. The application fees can be paid through the website, smart application, or automated payment machines in the Customer Happiness Centres. The permit will be issued in around 12 working days.

Here is a guide on the documents required, fees, and some points to note when applying for the permit.

Documents required

Proof of vehicle ownership - Vehicle registration card

Vehicle rental contract if the lessee desires to place an advertisement on the vehicle

Copy of trade licence

Visualisation of the advertisement

Letter of authorisation from the beneficiary to the advertising company to install the signboard

Fees