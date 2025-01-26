UAE visa violations: How to apply for fine waiver in Dubai; eligibility, process explained

Visa violations typically involve breaking the rules set by UAE's immigration authorities. Examples include visa expiry, overstaying beyond the allowed duration, or using fake visas.

Visitors often unintentionally overstay their visas, not realising that there is no grace period for visit visas, which could lead to fines of Dh50 per day. Resident visa holders, however, are given a grace period after their permit expires or is cancelled. The length of this grace period depends on the visa category and can range from 30 days to six months. If expats exceed the grace period, they will incur a daily fine of Dh50 for overstaying.

Authorities do recognise that visa violations can sometimes occur due to complicated situations, such as misunderstandings of immigration rules, paperwork delays, or unforeseen personal circumstances.

Fine waiver service by the UAE allows individuals to request a reduction or complete exemption from financial penalties imposed for violations of immigration laws. This guide will help you through the process of applying for a visa fine waiver in Dubai.

Eligibility for a visa fine waiver

Visa fine waivers are not available to everyone. If your employer has reported you for absconding, you can resolve the matter by clearing your record with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or by going to the immigration office.

— The fine incurred should be Dh4,000 and above.

— Individuals who have overstayed tourist, visit, or residency visas.

— Individuals who overstayed their visa due to unforeseen circumstances, such as health emergencies, job loss, or other unexpected events, and can provide valid documentation, may be eligible for a waiver.

— Individuals facing significant financial difficulties, making it impossible to pay the fines can apply for a waiver.

Require documents

1. A copy of the violator's passport that will have the visa page

2. A letter outlining the reasons for the violation and the inability to pay the fine must be submitted. Individuals should include all supporting evidence for the stated reasons to strengthen their case.

3. Any other documents requested by the Fines Committee.

Service steps

According to Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website, individuals can visit Amer Service Centre for the services.

1. Visit the nearest Amer Customer Happiness Center

2. Obtain the automatic turn ticket, then wait.

3. Submitting the application that meets all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.