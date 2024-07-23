UAE travel: Rules, restrictions on carrying cash, jewellery

UAE: Is your child being bullied at school? Signs, how to report; all you need to know
UAE airports are witnessing record levels of passenger traffic, with an inflow of travellers arriving or departing from the country. Unaware of the regulations, many travellers may inadvertently carry restricted or prohibited items and require approvals.
Travellers are urged to strictly comply with customs procedures prescribed by GCC unified customs law and relevant applicable laws to ensure their safety and a safe, risk-free travel experience.
People travelling with more than Dh60,000 in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals or valuable stones, must declare it to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP). They can declare the money through the official website or the Afseh app available on Google Play and App Store.
For passengers under the age of 18, the amount in their possession will be added to the permitted limit of their parent/guardian or accompanier.
Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information that should be disclosed, or provides incorrect information. Additionally, the court may order the seizure of confiscated funds.
Some of the prohibited and restricted commodities include narcotics, gambling tools and machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with red light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as paan substances, including betel leaves.
As per UAE law, the value of gifts brought in by travellers should not exceed Dh3,000. Cigarettes should not exceed the permissible limit (200 cigarettes) or 50 cigars or 500 grams of tobacco (minced or pressed for pipes) or minced/pressed tobacco for smoking, tumbâk (pure tobacco) or hookah molasses.
Alcoholic beverages do not exceed 4 litres or 2 cartons of beer, each consisting of 24 cans and not exceeding 355 ml for each can. Additionally, tobacco products and alcoholic drinks should not be carried by travellers below 18 years.
So, what items are exempted from customs duties?
As per ICP, travellers may bring in the following items without being required to pay any taxes or duties:
The UAE Government bans the entry of certain goods and restricts some others. Banned/prohibited goods are those whose import and export is banned under the Common Customs Law of the GCC States, or any other law or regulation applicable in the UAE.
Banned items include, but are not limited to:
Restricted goods are goods whose import and export is restricted under the same law above and applicable regulations, and they need prior approval from the authorities concerned prior to import or export.
The following list outlines restricted goods along with their respective controlling authorities:
|Item
|Controlling authority
|Live animals, plants, fertilizers, and pesticides
|Ministry of Climate Change and Environment
|Weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks
|Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior
|Medicines, drugs, and medical equipment, devices and tools
|Ministry of Health and Prevention
|Media publications and products
|Ministry of Culture and Youth
|Nuclear energy products
|Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation
|Transmission and wireless devices
|Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority
|Alcoholic drinks
|Ministry of Interior/Dubai Police
|Cosmetics and personal care products
|Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology
|eCigarettes and electronic hookah
|Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology
|New vehicle tyres
