UAE: Want to dig a well on your property? How to avoid fines of up to Dh10,000 in Fujairah

There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
The extraction and use of groundwater is regulated by law in the UAE.
Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.
These fines may be higher depending on the violation involved in each case. In 2020, for example, a duo was fined Dh3 million on charges of digging a water well and selling groundwater without permission.
The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per environmental standards and requirements.
The authority has explained how to obtain such a permit, from filing the application to getting the permit.
This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial, and mining companies), the authority said on its official website.
Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.
|Fee Category
|Amount
|Digging a water well on a farm
|Dh200
|Drilling a water well in facilities
|Dh10,000
ALSO READ:
There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
Civil society organisations in the emirate must be licensed by the Community Development Authority
From the type of visa being issued to its validity – here are some tips to help you avoid getting scammed
These American-curriculum schools are free of cost, and are neither public nor private
Trained staff always accompanies the young passengers and guides them through immigration, baggage claims and customs
Men working in the federal government and private sectors can use their paternity leave within six months of their child's birth
Here's a list of the places you can go; entry is free to most of them