UAE summer: 9 tips for residents to keep hydrated

As temperature reaches scorching heights during summers, staying hydrated is vital for your health and well-being.

Fri 28 Jul 2023

As the UAE's summer heat intensifies, staying hydrated is more important than ever. The relentless heat and high humidity levels can quickly lead to dehydration, which can be harmful to your health. Hydration is not just about drinking water; it is also about maintaining a balance of electrolytes and fluids.

Here are 9 tips to keep you hydrated during UAE’s summer months.

1. Start your day with water

Kick start your mornings by drinking a glass of water to rehydrate your body after hours of sleep. If not a fan of plain water, infuse it with slices of cucumber, mint or berries for flavour.

2. Carry a water bottle

Keep a reusable water bottle within reach so you can easily reach for it throughout the day. Whether you're at work, running errands, or exploring outdoor attractions, having water readily available will remind you to stay hydrated throughout the day.

3. Set hydration reminders

It's easy to forget to drink enough water during a busy day. So you can set periodic reminders on your phone or use a hydration app to prompt you to take sips regularly.

4. Choose electrolyte-rich beverages

In addition to water, opt for electrolyte-rich beverages like coconut water or natural fruit juices. These drinks help replenish essential minerals lost through sweating, aiding in better hydration.

5. Limit caffeinated and sugary beverages

Caffeinated and sugary beverages, like coffee, tea, and sodas, can contribute to dehydration. While you can enjoy these in moderation, make sure to balance them with ample water intake.

6. Monitor urine colour

One simple way to assess your hydration level is by observing the colour of your urine. A pale yellow colour indicates proper hydration, while dark yellow or amber signals dehydration.

7. Hydrate before, during, and after exercise

Physical activity under the scorching sun can lead to rapid fluid loss. Try to drink water before, during, and after exercise to prevent dehydration and maintain performance.

8. Eat hydrating foods

Incorporate water-rich foods into your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce. In addition to hydration these also offer essential vitamins and minerals.

9. Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours

Minimize direct sun exposure during peak hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to reduce the risk of dehydration. Plan outdoor activities for the cooler hours of the day or seek shade when necessary.

