UAE residence visa cancelled? How to apply for entry permit

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 8:16 PM

Most of the expats residing in the UAE travel frequently due to business and personal reasons, and do not stay in the country all throughout the year. Sometimes, these trips would last longer than six months, thereby affecting the validity of their residence visa.

If a UAE resident has stayed outside the Emirates for more than six months or 180 days, his/her residence visa will be automatically cancelled.

Here's how you can apply for a new entry permit to enter the UAE again:

ICP smart services

UAE residents who have stayed outside the country for more than six months can apply for a new entry permit through the following:

Visit Federal Authority For Identity,Citizenship,Customs & Port Security (ICP) website.

Once you're on the ICP homepage, click 'Residents Outside the UAE'.

Click the 'Residency- All Residence Types- Permits for Staying Outside the UAE Over 6 Months - New Request' tab, then choose 'Start Service'.

Fill in your information such as your identity number, nationality, passport information, and reason for staying outside UAE for more than 6 months.

Click 'Next'

Attach required documents such as passport copy and Emirates ID copy.

Review the application.

Pay the application fee.

Typing centres

UAE expats can also apply for a new entry permit by visiting the nearest typing centre accredited by the ICP and doing the following:

Fill in the application form.

Submit the application.

Submit documents such as passport copy and emirates ID copy.

Pay service fees.

GDRFA website

If you're a Dubai resident who has stayed outside the UAE for more than six months, you will not be able to apply for a new entry permit on your own. You will need to ask your sponsor to apply for your entry permit.

Your sponsor has to apply through the following:

Register in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA) website using your email address

Log in through username.

Click 'Services'.

Click 'Issuance of a Residency Visa'.

Click 'Visa Issuance for Foreigners linked with Job Contract'.

Your sponsor can also apply for a new entry permit through the Customer happiness centre:

Get a ticket using the queue system

Submit the application fulfilling all conditions and documents to the customer service representative.

Pay service fees (if required).

Requirements

The application must be submitted from outside the country.

You can apply for this request after 180 days of staying outside the country.

You need to provide a valid reason to justify being outside the country for more than 180 days.

A fine of Dh100 will be charged for every 30 days or less that you spent outside the country. However, if you're a Dubai resident that has stayed outside the country for more than 180 days, you will only have to start paying for the days after your 180-day grace period is over.

The remaining period of your residence visa must be more than 30 days upon submitting the application.

If you're sponsored by an establishment, your application can be submitted either by you or by the establishment.

Fine fees can only be refunded if your application is rejected.

When your application is approved, you must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date.

Application fee

The fee for the new permit entry application is Dh200 and can go up to Dh420 if the permit was applied through customer happiness centres such as Amer. It is worth noting that the total amount of the fee may vary depending on your circumstances.