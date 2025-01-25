UAE: Planning to relocate? How to cancel your rental agreement in Ajman

Early lease cancellation is possible—but the steps you’ll need to take depend entirely on the terms and conditions outlined in your tenancy contract
If you’re living in Ajman and suddenly need to cancel your rental agreement due to an unexpected relocation, job change, or any other personal reason while your lease still active, it might feel like a stressful and complicated process.
The good news is, it’s possible to cancel your lease early; it all depends on the terms outlined in your rental agreement.
Usually, you'll need to give at least 90 days’ notice to cancel the lease, which means informing your landlord in writing and sticking to the notice period mentioned in your contract.
This guide will walk you through the steps, fees, and requirements for handling your lease cancellation, so you can make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Here are the documents you'll need in order to process your early lease cancellation in Ajman:
You might have to visit the city service centre at the Ajman Municipality for certain offline services, whether you're the tenant or the landlord.
Cancelling your lease contract in Ajman is free so, you can cancel your tenancy contract without any additional cost.
However, if you're requesting a certificate of contract cancellation, there may be a fee for issuing and delivering the certificate. Make sure to check for any charges related to this specific request.
