UAE: Need to renew your Indian passport? How to apply

The United Arab Emirates is rightfully called a 'melting pot of cultures' by those residing here. The nation has a significant number of expatriates that reside in the country.

According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population. The number of resident Indian Nationals is estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per UAE records.

A question that possibly crosses several minds is 'how do I renew my Indian passport?'. Khaleej Times has put together a list of all you need to know, which you can find below:

Documents required

The filled online passport application form (Form can be found at http://embassy.passportindia.gov.in)

2 recent clear photos 51mm x 51mm (not older than three months, no uniform) with white background and dark clothing. Eyes must be open, with ears, forehead and chin completely visible; with no shadows on the face and neck, no reflections on the glasses.

Current original passport for submission, along with any additional booklets

Clear photocopy of passport's first, last and address page. Along with any other endorsement pages, valid UAE visa page, and additional booklets (if any)

All signatures in the application form should be in black ink and signed in the presence of BLS International Services Customer Service Officer

All applicants should submit the application in person for identification (including minors and new born babies)

Fees

For adults (36 pages booklet) - Dh285

For adults (60 pages jumbo booklet) – Dh380

For Tatkal Service (36 pages booklet) – Dh855

For Tatkal Service (60 pages jumbo booklet) – Dh950

Services Charge - Dh9

Indian Community Welfare Fund – Dh8

Tatkal services (Urgent)

In case of emergency, an applicant can visit the Consulate and pay an additional fee under the 'Tatkal scheme' to issue their passport on same day.

