UAE: Need a loan? How to check and improve your credit score

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 2:05 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:59 PM

Planning to apply for a loan? Thinking of getting another credit card?

If so, taking a look at your credit score or getting your credit report would be ideal to understand how the bank could perceive you as a customer. If you have a higher credit score – your loan request is more likely to get approved.

This three-digit score could significantly impact your financial life, from being able to get a lower interest rate to enjoying a quicker processing time, here is everything you need to know about your credit score.

How credit score is calculated

The Al Etihad Credit Bureau generates credit reports in the country. The bureau gathers your credit information by taking into account your payment history, how you use your credit limit, the number of debit cards you have and the number of your cheques that have bounced.

Cost of generating credit report

If you wish to take a look at your credit score, you will have the option to either get a credit report with your score or just your credit score.

Here is how much it costs:

Credit score: Dh10.50

Credit report with score: Dh84.50

How to check credit score or get credit report

It is extremely simple to view your credit score and get your credit report online.

Here is the process:

1. Head to the Al Etihad Credit Bureau website. Make sure the blue-coloured tab highlights the phrase 'For individuals'.

2. Click on 'Get a Credit Score now'. This will take you to a login page where you can log in using a previously registered ID or even log in through UAE Pass.

3. Once you log in, you will see the below page. You will be able to choose between getting just your credit score or getting your credit report with your credit score.