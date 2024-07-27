E-Paper

UAE: Multiple-entry visa for truck drivers explained; fees, requirements

The application can be completed through the website, mobile application, customer happiness centre or typing centre

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:55 PM

Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

Are you a truck driver who needs to make frequent trips to and from the UAE? Does work require you to enter the country multiple times?

Truck drivers can obtain a multiple-entry visa to visit the UAE for a period of 30 days, 60 days, or 90 days, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website.


Here is a guide on the steps to apply, documents required, and fees to apply for a multiple-entry visa for truck drivers.


Steps to apply

The application for the multiple-entry visa can be completed through the website, mobile application, customer happiness centre or typing centre.

Website/mobile

  1. Open the ICP website or app
  2. Click on 'public services' and then go to the 'truck drivers' section
  3. Sign in with your account, or through UAE pass
  4. Click on the visa as per the duration, and click on start service
  5. Fill in the application, and pay the required fees.

Service centres

  1. Visit the nearest customer happiness centre, or accredited typing centre.
  2. Submit the application and documents to the employee.
  3. Pay the fees.

Required documents

  • Health insurance covering the period of stay
  • Passport copy of the visa applicant
  • Coloured photo
  • Copy of truck ownership
  • Iranian Censenamah/ID card, or Afghan ID card, or Iraqi Population card, or Pakistani ID card (Optional)
  • Written approval from driver's sponsor (Optional)
  • Certified copy of power of attorney if truck does not belong to same sponsor (Optional)

Fees

  • Request fee - Dh100
  • Issuance fee - Dh200 (for 30 day visa), Dh400 (for 60 day visa), Dh600 (for 90 day visa)
  • Security deposit fee - Dh2,025
  • E-service fee - Dh28
  • ICP fee - Dh22
  • Smart service fee - Dh100
  • Visa insurance fee - Dh60 (for 30 day visa), Dh80 (for 60 day visa), Dh100 (for 90 day visa)

