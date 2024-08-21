UAE: Missed EmSAT exam? How to take make-up test for university admission

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 3:43 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 3:44 PM

The EmSAT exam are optional tests taken in the UAE that assess students of private and public schools within and outside the country. This test applies to both citizens and non-citizens.

In 2023, the Ministry of Education announced that it was no longer compulsory to take the exam to be admitted into universities in the Emirates. However, many higher educational institutions might still require this test for students to qualify for admissions.

The tests cover basic subjects like Arabic, English, Mathematics and Physics. It also covers subjects like Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For those who may have scored low on an EmSAT exam and want to retake it or may have missed the test, here is how students can take a make-up test.

Eligibility

To take the exam, students must currently be studying in Grade 12 or have completed the grade at institutions within or outside the UAE.

Those who were absent for a valid reason must upload the excuse online. Once approved, the student will be permitted to take the test before 30 days.

Students who apply after absence without a valid reason must wait for 30 days from the last test before sitting for the exam.

Documents required

To complete the reapplication, applicants must submit the following documents in PDF format, with a maximum size limit of 2 MB per file. These differ on the basis of students.

Recent photo

Grade 12 students must provide a certificate of study continuation approved by the school principal. This applies particularly to students repeating Grade 12 or those enrolled in British Curriculum’s Year 13.

International students must provide their passport

Children of female UAE citizens must provide their birth certificate

People of determination must provide their medical, psychological and academic reports, certified by a hospital or medical centre.

Children of first line of defence personnel are required to provide a Fazaa card of the employees (father or mother) along with their birth certificate.

Those who may not have an Emirates ID are required to provide any official document proving unavailability of the card.

Valid excuse for missing the initial test for those who were absent on the day of the exam must be provided.

Fee