UAE: List of toxic plants; here's what to do in case of exposure

While plants can be fragrant and beautiful to look at, touching or eating some plants or plant parts can be very risky, and even lead to death in some cases. To protect yourself and your loved ones, it is essential to avoid interacting with unfamiliar plants.
In case of accidental exposure, there are some immediate actions you can take, and hotline numbers to contact. Here is a list of some poisonous plants in the UAE; however, this list is not exhaustive and there may be other toxic plants that are not included here.
According to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, there are some essential steps the public can take to prevent accidental exposure to toxic plants:
If you spot toxic plants in your immediate surroundings and do not know how to dispose them safely, you can contact the municipality of the emirate or the management of your residence.
Even if you do not see any noticeable symptoms, go to a doctor or healthcare facility right away. As soon as you realise that you have been exposed to a poisonous plant, contact Abu Dhabi Poison and Drug Information Service on the toll-free number 800424.
In case of emergency in any emirate, call 999, where you can contact the police. You can also call for an ambulance on 998.
