UAE labour law: 6 flexible work patterns for employees to choose job contracts

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 6:57 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 6:58 PM

Employees in the UAE benefit from a variety of employment patterns and work types, allowing for flexibility and adaptability in the labour market. The six distinct work patterns enable employers and employees to select the contractual arrangement that best meets their needs.

These work patterns/models enhance the ease of doing business and market flexibility, promoting productivity while ensuring compliance with legal regulations. Additionally, these arrangements provide various financial benefits for workers, ensuring stability through multiple income options.

These work patterns depend on the nature of the contract signed between the employer and the employee, and they are available through the the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's (MoHRE) systems. Each of these six work patterns is governed by specific legal regulations designed to protect the rights of both employers and employees.

Following are the six work patterns in the UAE:

Temporary work:

Under this system, an employee works on a specific assignment and the contract ends upon its completion. This refers to jobs that have a predetermined duration, often tied to a specific task or project.

Part-time work

Part-time employment entails working for one or more employers for a certain number of working hours or days each week.

Businesses have the option to hire employees on a part-time basis through a part-time contract structure, allowing for less than a standard full-time workweek. Citizen or expat residing in the UAE with a valid visa and aged 18 or older is eligible to apply for a part-time job permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Part-time employees can take several part-time jobs without the approval of the original or other secondary employers. However, employees must obtain a part-time permit from the Mohre.

The primary employer is the first employer of an employee who holds the significant role of a sponsor of the worker. The secondary employer is the employer where an employee works part-time.

Full-time work

Working for one employer throughout the regular work hours on all working days.

In the UAE, a full-time labour contract is a formal agreement that establishes a long-term employment relationship between an employer and an employee. This contract outlines various aspects of the employment, including job responsibilities, working hours, salary, benefits, and termination procedures. It is designed for employees who are required to work a specified number of hours each week or month and are entitled to regular salaries, bonuses, and additional benefits. Once signed, this contract is legally binding in accordance with UAE labour laws.

Flexible work

In this pattern, work hours or days vary based on the employer's needs, the nature of work and the worker's life circumstances.

Flexible work contracts give employees a degree of flexibility in their working hours, which can adjust based on workload and various economic and operational factors.

With flexible work arrangements, employees can have varying work hours and days depending on job requirements and conditions. They may also combine different work models, provided they do not exceed the maximum allowable working hours set by UAE law, which is 48 hours per week.

Job sharing

In a job-sharing model, duties are divided among several workers to complete pre-agreed tasks, the responsibilities are shared between employees. This is also reflected in the salary slips. The treatment of the employees complies with the regulations governing part-time employment.

Employees considering this work arrangement should understand that it is not an option for a full-time employee. This strategy works well for individuals who desire to hold more of a contractual job and work for two or more separate businesses.

Remote work

Workers perform their jobs remotely, either entirely or partially, with electronic communication replacing physical presence at the workplace.

