UAE jobs: How people of determination can apply for private sector roles in Abu Dhabi

In the UAE, people of determination have access to benefits such as free parking, exemption from toll fees, discounts on healthcare, Fazaa card, and more. The country also seeks to make society inclusive and accessible to people of determination, providing different platforms for using their skills and abilities.

From sensory spaces in airports to modified taxis, and accessible infrastructure such as wheelchair ramps, people of determination can access facilities designed to facilitate their inclusion in society, and make their lives easier.

People of determination in UAE can apply for a free PoD card through the Ministry of Community Development, or through organisations like Zayed Higher Organisation.

In Abu Dhabi, people of determination can apply for jobs in the private sector through Tamm, the one-stop platform for government services. To do so, the applicant must be an Abu Dhabi citizen. Here's a guide on the documents required, and the different points to note.

Required documents

A copy of the comprehensive diagnostic report from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (full specifications)

Education certificates, showing proof of study

People of Determination Card from Zayed Higher Organisation for proof of disability

Curriculum Vitae

Emirates ID

Steps to apply

Visit the Tamm website, and click on services

Select the social care category

Click on 'PoD support' and then select 'apply for a job for people of determination'

To start the service, log in using UAE Pass

Then, choose if you are applying for yourself or someone else

Fill in the application with qualifications, experience, and required documents

After submission, you will receive a text message indicating approval or rejection of the application