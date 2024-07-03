UAE: Is your child being bullied at school? Signs, how to report; all you need to know

UAE: Loud neighbours or construction disturbing you? Here's how to file a noise complaint
In Dubai, any noise that is louder than normal conversation or the hum of an air conditioner can be reported
Is your child being bullied in school? If so, the UAE has several measures in place for students and guardians to take action.
Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here is everything you need to know:
According to The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the use of deliberate force with the intention to hurt someone, over a period of time, where this person is unable to defend him/herself, is classified as bullying.
This can come in several different forms such as:
If you suspect that your child is being bullied, here are some signs you can look out for:
Unjustified bruises, scratches or cuts, torn clothes or damaged belongings.
Lack of desire or fear of going to school, fear of riding a school bus, asking to be dropped off to school by adults, low level of scholastic performance, returning from school in extreme hunger (because money could be taken away), complaining of losing his/ her belongings, asking for an more lunch money (to give the bully).
Getting closer to a few friends and not wanting to go out, not meeting with his/her friends as often as usual.
Signs of pain, unhappiness, loneliness, depression, desire to cry, stuttering, suicidal ideation.
Nervousness and bad moods, not eating, eating too much, inability to sleep, nightmares, crying during sleep, wetting the bed, unwillingness to talk about what is happening.
General stress, low performance, poor resistance to infection, recurrent diseases, threat or attempted suicide.
Uncertain pain, headache, abdominal pain, mouth ulcers
Here are some things that you can do to help your child deal with the situation:
1. Try to encourage open communication by talking to your child and listening to them with empathy.
2. Find a balanced approach to deal with this situation. Avoid being too involved and insisting on keeping them home, also, don't let them handle it alone.
3. When talking to your child, don't press for details. Listen attentively and engage in the conversation without asking them too much.
4. You should also decide whether the school should be involved or not. This can be based on the severity of bullying, the child's ability to deal with it and how willing the child is to talk to the school.
5. If you do involve the school, ensure that you describe the situation as accurately as possible so the institution can take appropriate action.
To report cases of bullying, you can call the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Education at 80085.
ALSO READ:
In Dubai, any noise that is louder than normal conversation or the hum of an air conditioner can be reported
From cost to process to raising complaints, here's all you need to know
A guide on the documents required, process and fees for different types of medical facilities
This flexibility ensures that the rights of all parties are protected while maintaining a fair working relationship
One of the biggest grievances on the platforms centred around people being unsophisticated — or downright crass
If you have a Samsung phone, then you should be able to digitise your card and pay through your phone
To set up a business in the country, one needs to be at least 18 years of age
From timeless bouquets to bespoke arrangements, these florists offer a spectrum of floral wonders to elevate any occasion