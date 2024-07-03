E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Is your child being bullied at school? Signs, how to report; all you need to know

Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM

Is your child being bullied in school? If so, the UAE has several measures in place for students and guardians to take action.

Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is everything you need to know:


What classifies as bullying?

According to The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the use of deliberate force with the intention to hurt someone, over a period of time, where this person is unable to defend him/herself, is classified as bullying.

This can come in several different forms such as:

  • Verbal: Cursing, harsh criticism, name calling, spreading rumours, phone calls and anonymous emails
  • Physical: Beating, kicking, throwing stuff, taking others’ belongings and hiding it
  • Suggestive: Threatening, rude gestures, intentional neglect or alienation, and threats by staring
  • Social: Allying against someone, persuading others to alienate someone

Signs of bullying

If you suspect that your child is being bullied, here are some signs you can look out for:

  • Physical signs

Unjustified bruises, scratches or cuts, torn clothes or damaged belongings.

Lack of desire or fear of going to school, fear of riding a school bus, asking to be dropped off to school by adults, low level of scholastic performance, returning from school in extreme hunger (because money could be taken away), complaining of losing his/ her belongings, asking for an more lunch money (to give the bully).

  • Changes in social behaviour

Getting closer to a few friends and not wanting to go out, not meeting with his/her friends as often as usual.

  • Emotional indicators

Signs of pain, unhappiness, loneliness, depression, desire to cry, stuttering, suicidal ideation.

  • Disturbing behaviours:

Nervousness and bad moods, not eating, eating too much, inability to sleep, nightmares, crying during sleep, wetting the bed, unwillingness to talk about what is happening.

  • Health indicators:

General stress, low performance, poor resistance to infection, recurrent diseases, threat or attempted suicide.

  • Psychosomatic symptoms:

Uncertain pain, headache, abdominal pain, mouth ulcers

What can parents do?

Here are some things that you can do to help your child deal with the situation:

1. Try to encourage open communication by talking to your child and listening to them with empathy.

2. Find a balanced approach to deal with this situation. Avoid being too involved and insisting on keeping them home, also, don't let them handle it alone.

3. When talking to your child, don't press for details. Listen attentively and engage in the conversation without asking them too much.

4. You should also decide whether the school should be involved or not. This can be based on the severity of bullying, the child's ability to deal with it and how willing the child is to talk to the school.

5. If you do involve the school, ensure that you describe the situation as accurately as possible so the institution can take appropriate action.

To report cases of bullying, you can call the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Education at 80085.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Life and Living