UAE: How to use paid mParking service; service charge, renewal explained

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:47 PM

Forgetting to pay the parking fee while rushing out of your car is a universal experience for motorists. In some cases, the parking meter may be far away from the destination, becoming a hassle for drivers.

In Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority offers multiple ways for motorists to pay their parking fees without having to do it physically.

One of the ways is through the 'mParking' service. This service is provided through SMS for those with UAE telecommunication service providers.

Here is a guide to using the mParking service in the UAE.

Applying for ticket

Two types of users can apply for this service — registered and non-registered users. After sending the text, motorists will receive a confirmation message with all the parking details including the validity period.

The SMS has to be sent to the number 7275 (PARK). The message must be sent in the following format:

Registered users:

< Plate No>

Example: B12345 33C 1

Non-registered users:

< Nickname>

Example: Nicky 33C 1

Tickets for half an hour are only valid in Zone A. These can be sent in the following formats: 1/2, .5, .50, 0.5, 0.50, 30, 30min, 30mins, 30minute and 30minutes

Cars registered outside of Dubai

Example: AUH16 12345 335C 2