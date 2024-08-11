UAE: How to switch mobile network to du, e&, Virgin and retain your phone number

As per the Dubai Municipality, it is not permissible to bury animals in the country
In the UAE, your phone number is linked to important documents and services such as your Emirates ID and your bank account. The idea of of changing your mobile network provider or phone number is overwhelming, as it involves notifying your contacts and updating essential documents.
Fortunately, in the UAE, you don't have to worry about this because you can keep your phone number even when you switch providers.
Major telecom companies in the country offer number portability services, allowing you to keep your number regardless of the service provider. Here's a guide to help you through the process:
You need to present a copy of your Emirates ID. To be able to seamlessly switch networks, you will also need to present your latest salary certificate. If you're considering getting a postpaid plan, you will need to have a salary of at least Dh2,500 salary per month.
You can go to any du store and ask one of their customer service representatives to assist you.
However, if you’re more of a digital person, you can also sort it out online. Just hop onto the du website and follow these easy steps:
You will be updated of the status of your request via SMS. You can also check the status of your request by calling 800 CHANGE (800 242643).
Just like with du, you can also go to any e& store and ask one of their customer service representatives to assist you.
You can also sort it out online by visiting e& website and following these easy steps:
You can also ask their chat agents to assist you.
To make sure that your request is processed smoothly, your number must be suspended by your current service provider. e& also recommends that all financial obligations to your current operator be fully settled. A grace period will be provided to you to clear any dues and balances before activating your e& services.
You can also do it through the Virgin Mobile app:
You will then receive a temporary phone number from Virgin while the transfer is being processed. Your request will only be transferred upon paying for whichever prepaid plans you've chosen to subscribe to. If you're switching from e&, it will take one business day for your request to be processed. Meanwhile, it will take two business days to process your request if you're switching from du.
Aside from paying the standard activation fee for your Pay As You Go (prepaid) plan, you will not be paying additional cost when you switch to du. Meanwhile, if you decide to get a postpaid plan, you don’t need to pay the activation fee at all.
Switching to e& and Virgin Mobile is free. However, if you consider getting a postpaid plan, you will need to pay an upfront payment depending on the plan you're getting.
