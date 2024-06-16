UAE: How to renew Russian passport, all you need to know

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:49 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:42 PM

All expats in UAE are aware of how important their passports are. Ensuring that it is renewed in time and that it is not lost or damaged.

For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewal is relatively straightforward and easy, making everyday life and regular travel more convenient.

In order to renew a Russian passport in Dubai or Abu Dhabi you have to go through the following steps:

1. The first step would be to fill out the passport renewal form on the official website.

2. After you fill the form and receive a copy, make an account or register on the consulate website.

3. You can then book an appointment on the website, or you can also call the consulate to make an appointment.