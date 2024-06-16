E-Paper

UAE: How to renew Russian passport, all you need to know

- For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewed is relatively simple and straightforward

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:49 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:42 PM

All expats in UAE are aware of how important their passports are. Ensuring that it is renewed in time and that it is not lost or damaged.

For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewal is relatively straightforward and easy, making everyday life and regular travel more convenient.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In order to renew a Russian passport in Dubai or Abu Dhabi you have to go through the following steps:


1. The first step would be to fill out the passport renewal form on the official website.

2. After you fill the form and receive a copy, make an account or register on the consulate website.

3. You can then book an appointment on the website, or you can also call the consulate to make an appointment.

4. Once you have made an appointment, you will need to show up at the time and date you have chosen to get your biometrics done.

Documents needed

When heading to the consulate make sure you have the documents listed below for your passport renewal appointment:

  • Your original passport
  • Photocopy of passport's data pages
  • Two passport-size photographs of yourself

