UAE: How to renew Egypt passport; cost, documents, process explained

If your ID has gone missing or you think it’s been stolen, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get back on track
The UAE has had a rapidly growing population after the influx of expats saw a fall during the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak.
The Dubai Statistics Centre’s data showed the population of the region’s trade, finance and tourism hub grew by 25,776 during the January-March 2024 period to 3,680,785. While the population during the same period last year grew by 25,489, reflecting that the flow of foreign professionals continued at a faster pace.
Around half-a-million Egyptian expats reside in the UAE, according to some reports. To cater to the large number of nationals there is an Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Egyptian Consulate in Dubai.
Here is everything you need to know about renewing your Egyptian passport in the UAE:
These are the documents you need to have ready before you proceed to apply for a new passport.
To renew a passport, it will cost Dh860.
In order to renew your passport follow these steps:
1. Gather all documents required, including a form that is to be filled online and printed. (The form can be found here: https://dubai.egyptconsulates.org/new-forms/Issuance-passport.html)
2. Head to the Egyptian Embassy or Consulate and submit your documents.
3. Pay the fees.
4. If all the documentation is complete, you will receive your new passport, in about four months.
