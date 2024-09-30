UAE: How to register trade name for businesses; fees, guidelines explained

Dubai Golden Visa for gamers: How to apply, eligibility criteria; all you need to know
Registering a trade name is one of the most crucial steps in setting up a business in the UAE. This name is how the company represents itself to the outside world and is used for recognition in all legal and permit related matters.
There are certain laws to keep in mind when registering a trade name in the UAE, which involve respecting cultural sensitivities in the country.
The service to register a trade name is offered by the UAE's Ministry of Economy as well as authorities in each emirate. These certificates are renewable.
Here is a guide to registering your trade name in the UAE.
The Ministry of Economy is the main authority in the country that is in charge of issuing economic licences and other things related to business activities. Here are some guidelines issued by the authority:
Applying for a trade name in Dubai can be done through the Government of Dubai's 'Invest in Dubai' platform. There are some additional guidelines to keep in mind while applying in the emirate.
Documents required
A national identity card is required.
Fee
The entire process to issue a trade name costs Dh620.
Where to apply
Those interested can apply through the Invest in Dubai online portal or visit any of the available service centres.
The process take up to only 10 minutes.
The Economic Development Department of Sharjah's government is in charge of issuing a trade name.
The application can be done through the authority's website (sedd.ae), Tasheel service centres, or through the smart app.
Documents required
Fees
In Abu Dhabi, the trade name can be issued through the TAMM platform's 'Reserving Economic Name' service. This service allows users to reserve an economic name to conduct business activities.
Documents required
Eligibility
In Abu Dhabi, the following aspects of the trade name are permitted:
Additional guidelines
Cost
Process
The process is simple through the online platform. Users may simply log in using their UAE PASS, after which they have to submit the application and the required documents.
If approved, they can proceed by paying the fees after which they will receive the economic name reservation.
To issue a trade name in Ajman, applicants can do it through the Department of Economic Development of the emirate.
The process can be done through the authority's website, mobile application or service centres. The process take up to 10 minutes.
Documents required
Proving the personality of the stakeholders.
Fees
The process can be done through the emirate's Department of Economic Development online portal.
Documents required
This service can be accessed through the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah.
Required Documents
Process
