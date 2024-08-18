UAE: How to keep pets safe while you're on vacation, business trip

Egypt has several natural attractions, which includes the longest river in the world – the Nile
Most expats living in the UAE find themselves travelling frequently, whether for business, personal matters, or a mix of both. However, managing frequent travel can become particularly challenging when pets are involved.
Many residents face difficulties navigating the complexities of pet travel, often struggling with obtaining the necessary documents or making arrangements for their pets. In some cases, some residents may have all the necessary travel documents but they're only going for short vacations or business trips, so they leave their pets behind and believe that it is the best option for their wellbeing.
If you want to make sure your pets are well cared for while you're on vacation or business trip, here are some practical steps you can take to keep them safe and comfortable while you're away:
When you're travelling, leaving your pets in a pet hotel can be a great option. You will have peace of mind knowing that your companion animal is in good hands, left in a place with complete facilities and cared for by professionals who understand their needs. Some pet hotels give specialised programs, regular feeding schedules, playtime, and even grooming services, making it seem like your pets are also getting a mini-vacation of their own while you're away.
Check online and you'll find pet hotels near your area. You can then choose which pet hotel suits your budget and your pet's needs.
While it's easy to search for pet hotels online, joining online communities before going on your trip can improve your search and decision-making process.
For example, you can find Facebook groups dedicated to pet care within your area. If you live in Dubai, you can join the Facebook group 'Free Pet Sitting and Temporary Fostering Dubai UAE group'. The Dubai group has 1,700 members while 'Free Pet Sitting and Temporary Fostering Abu Dhabi UAE group' has 2,800 members.
Meanwhile, if you have a dog, you can check out the Facebook group 'Dog Lovers In UAE' which has 27, 700 members.
Through these groups, you can connect with community members who can give you recommendations for trusted pet sitters and boarding facilities. The members of these communities also share tips on how to prepare your home for your pet's safety, advice on what to look for in pet care services, and even warnings about services to avoid.
Asking a friend to look after your pet while you're away is not only a cost-effective option, but is also a great way to ensure your pet's safety and comfort. By asking your friend to look after your pet, it reduces your pet's anxiety that can come from being in a new place or around strangers because your pet gets to stay in your house — a familiar environment.
This is also a beneficial arrangement since it allows for more personalised care. Your friend can follow specific routines and the preferences you have set for your pet, and you can also easily check in for updates.
It will also make the transition smoother as your friend is likely someone your pet already knows and trusts.
