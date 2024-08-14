E-Paper

UAE: How to get medical fitness certificate for residence visa renewal

This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants

Laraib Anwer
Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM

Getting a medical fitness certificate is mandatory for residents in the UAE to renew as well as obtain a residency permit in the country.

The certificate ensures that residents in the country are free of any communicable and infectious diseases. This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants.


From eligibility to the breakdown of the process, here is a guide to attaining your medical fitness certificate in the UAE.

Eligibility

To attain a medical certificate, applicants are required to meet certain condition. These are:

  • Applicants must be 18 years or older.
  • For residents renewing their visa, an Emirates ID is required
  • For companies with more than 10 workers, a delegate card needs to be submitted

What does screening include?

The medical fitness test involves screening of certain infectious diseases. These are:

  • HIV and AIDS screening
  • Pulmonary tuberculosis
  • Leprosy
  • Hepatitis B
  • Hepatitis C

For residents working in particular professions, a Hepatitis B vaccine is mandatory. The jab is administered at an additional fee for the following individuals:

  • Nannies
  • Housekeepers and those in the same category
  • Supervisors working in nurseries and kindergartens
  • Those working in hairdressing and beauty salons and health clubs
  • Employees in health facilities

Process explained

The process has been simplified through the Emirates Health Service, with most steps being made available online for applicants, ensuring efficiency and simplicity.

  1. Applicants must first register on the EHS website.
  2. They have to then proceed by filling up a form. This can be done via a printing centre where it has to be printed or through the e-services platform which is for individuals or registered companies.
  3. A fee is required to process the application. This cost differs on the type of individual applying for the residency permit. This can be paid at the printing centre or through the online portal.
  4. Applicants must keep a printed version of the form before visiting medical centres.
  5. Applicants can then proceed to their nearest medical fitness centre. Once at the centre, one must proceed to the laboratory for blood tests. Some individuals might be asked to visit the radiology department for an X-ray.
  6. Applicants will receive the examination results via email and SMS, which will also be automatically submitted to the GDRFA.

Medical fitness testing centres are present across all emirates. Here is the full list of centres offering this service.

The test takes around 30 minutes, with the result along with the report being issued in up to two days.

