UAE: How to get inmate visit permit in Abu Dhabi

Some residents could find themselves in the unfortunate position of having to visit a loved one — be it a family member or a friend — at a prison in the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, there are three correctional institutions in Al Ain, Al Wathba, and Al Mafraq, which are managed by the Abu Dhabi Police Correctional and Penal Institutions Department.

The morning visiting hours in Al Ain and Al Wathba are from 8am to 2pm for all days of the week, except Friday. On Fridays, the timings are from 8am to 12pm. Evening visiting hours are on Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 3pm to 5pm.

The visiting hours for the welfare institutions in Al Mafraq are from 8am to 2pm on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, and from 8am to 12pm on Friday. Evening visiting hours are from 3pm to 5pm.

Here is how visitors can get an inmate visit permit in the Capital city.

Documents required

While applying for the permit, applicants need to submit the following documents on Abu Dhabi's TAMM website.

Permission from the Public Prosecution in case the visit is other than first degree, in which the details of the visitor and the inmate are indicated.

Original valid ID card or valid passport (applicants need to provide original in case of no identity card)

Valid passport

The process takes up to about 25 minutes on the website.

Cost

The application is free of cost.