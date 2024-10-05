UAE: How to get free hotel stay during stopover in Abu Dhabi

There are laws set in place aimed at ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive practices and implementing science-based management plans
If you're travelling on a long-haul flight, here's a good reason to split the trip and stop over in the UAE Capital: Abu Dhabi is offering free hotel accommodation for those who are staying a day or more to explore the city.
Take note, however, that you should be flying on the national carrier Etihad Airways to avail of the freebie. Passengers may choose from a range of three- to four-star hotel options.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Whether you're family who wish to enjoy fun rides at Warner Bros World or Ferrari World or a solo adventurer who wants to see art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi or marvel at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, you can select a hotel near the areas on your bucket list.
Here's a guide to the free Abu Dhabi stopover programme of Etihad Airways:
|Date
|Event
|October 30, 2024 – November 12, 2024
|Adipec 2024
|November 27, 2024 – December 16, 2024
|F1 2024
|December 19, 2024 – January 6, 2025
|Christmas and New Year's Eve
|February 12, 2025 – February 26, 2025
|Idex 2025
ALSO READ:
There are laws set in place aimed at ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive practices and implementing science-based management plans
School visits and activities are allowed to such places as long as they get the required approval from the Ministry of Education
This card serves as an official proof of employment and is also an important form of identification
It takes two working days to get a permit and residents can register for the application online
One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device
Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan
To avail the membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities
This 10-year residency provides security and stability, allowing individuals to build and advance their careers within the gaming sector