UAE: How to extend entry permit; up to 90-day increase, fees, visa types explained

Training courses cover all safety rules and the basics - from turning at high speeds and navigating winding roads to tackling sharp turns and riding on narrow streets
Whether its the UAE's charm that has taken a hold of you on your vacation or its diverse job market while hunting for employment opportunities, visitors may have to extend their stay in the country for multiple reasons.
The ICP offers a simple online service for users to extend their entry permit. The extension period depends on the type of entry permit issued considering aspects like duration and the number of times the request can be submitted.
From pre-requisites to fees for different types of visas, here is a guide to seamlessly extending your entry permit in the UAE.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The types of extensions differ on the basis of the number of days the permit is for, the time it can be extended for and the type of visa. Primarily, permits can be extended for 30 days or more than 30 days.
Extension for 30 days
There are three types of permits that can be extended for 30 days. These are as follows:
Extension of entry permit for tourism for 30 days can be done twice. This application can be made only through tourism companies.
Extension of entry permit for visit for 30 days can be done twice.
Extension of entry permit for residents of GCC countries for 30 days can be done only once.
Required documents: A passport copy is required for each of the three categories that needs to be submitted while extending the permit.
Fee
Tourism entry permit extension: Dh610 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Entry permit extension for visa: Dh610 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Entry permit extension for residents of GCC countries: Dh710 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Extension for more than 30 days
There are three types of permits that can be extended for more than 30 days. These are as follows:
Extension of entry permit for treatment can be extended for 90 days
Extension of entry permit for companions of GCC citizens can be extended for 60 days
Extension of entry permit to study can be extended for 90 days
Required documents: A passport copy is required for each of the three categories that needs to be submitted while extending the permit.
Fee
Extension of entry permit for treatment: Dh510 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Extension of entry permit for companions of GCC citizens: Dh260 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Extension of entry permit to study: Dh610 (including Dh10 e-services fee)
Applicants are required to meet certain eligibility conditions to extend their entry permit. These are:
The entry permit is issued 48 hours after the application has been submitted.
ALSO READ:
Training courses cover all safety rules and the basics - from turning at high speeds and navigating winding roads to tackling sharp turns and riding on narrow streets
As per the Dubai Municipality, it is not permissible to bury animals in the country
To get this service, the person must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists
If your ID has gone missing or you think it’s been stolen, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get back on track
The card can be availed after showing proof of disability and submitting other relevant documents
The loan repayment time given by most banks is usually three years, which may differ from bank to bank
Claiming job loss insurance benefits could become overwhelming if workers are unaware of all the requirements and process
If you want to explore the city hassle-free without the financial commitment of buying a vehicle, here's your guide: