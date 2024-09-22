E-Paper

UAE: How to convert physical SIM to eSIM; fees, process explained

One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup has officially arrived in stores across the UAE, and if you have upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, there’s an important detail you have to keep in mind: these models exclusively support eSIM technology.

It’s worth noting that the eSIM revolution isn’t limited to the iPhone 16; many other devices have also embraced this innovation, including the iPhone 15, Google Pixel Pro, Xiaomi 13, Huawei P40, Motorola Razr, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, among others.


One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device. This means you can easily switch between personal and work lines, making communication more convenient and efficient.

However, if you’re upgrading from a phone that only uses a physical SIM card, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to use your old SIM with your new device. Fortunately, in the UAE, you don't have to worry because transitioning to eSIM is simple and straightforward.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major telecom companies in the country offer hassle-free services that allow you to convert your physical SIM to eSIM. Here's a guide to help you through the process:

Convert your physical du SIM

You can convert your physical du SIM as well as transfer your du eSIM to your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max and any eSIM-compatible device by doing the following:

  • Instal the du app on your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, or any eSIM-compatible device you wish to activate the eSIM
  • Log into the du App
  • Tap the menu beside the mobile number
  • Tap ‘Manage your SIM
  • Pick the SIM you want to convert or transfer
  • Tap on 'Convert to eSIM' Or ‘Activate eSIM on this device’ to transfer
  • Verify your request using UAE PASS
  • Once you've verified it, the eSIM will be added to your device. If you are using a corporate number, then contact your corporate authorised signatory to get a eSIM

You can also transfer your eSIM to a new device by doing the following:

  • Instal the du app on you eSIM-compatible phone
  • Log into the du App
  • Tap the 3 dots menu beside the mobile number.
  • Tap on 'Manage your SIM'
  • Tap 'Activate eSIM on this device
  • Verify your request using UAE PASS
  • Your eSIM will be added once you've confirmed and authenticated your account
  • Tap 'Add' to confirm the eSIM installation
  • Tap 'Activate' to successfully instal your eSIM on your new device
  • Once your eSIM has been added to your phone, you can start using your mobile number and enjoy the services offered by du.

Likewise, you can convert your physical SIM or transfer your eSIM on iPhone or iPad by taking these steps:

  • Connect to a Wi-Fi to start the process
  • Sign into your new iPhone or iPad with the same Apple ID as your old iPhone or iPad and go to Sett ings > Cellular
  • Tap ‘Add eSIM’ to transfer a mobile number from one device to another device

You can also do so by doing the following:

  • Tap ‘Set up cellular’ to transfer a mobile number from your old device if you are setting up a new device
  • Select your mobile number and tap 'Convert to eSIM' if you want to convert the SIM on the same device
  • A du webpage will be opened on your iPhone or iPad where you can log in with your du user name and password, then tap 'next'
  • Agree on terms and conditions, then continue.

Your eSIM will be activated as you set up your device. Once the activation is complete, you’ll receive an SMS on your mobile number and an email to your registered address.

Transfer your physical e& SIM to eSIM

  • Instal the e& app your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, or any eSIM-compatible device you wish to activate the eSIM
  • Log into the e& UAE App with your UAE PASS
  • Select 'Profile' and Tap 'Your Accounts'
  • Tap ‘Manage’ and tap 'My SIM cards'
  • If you have more than one SIM cards, pick the SIM you want to convert or transfer
  • Select ‘Replace SIM/Switch to eSIM’
  • Choose the option that applies
  • Once the process is completed, you will then receive a notification from e& informing you of the status of your request.

Transfer from iphone to iphone

You can also transfer your physical e&SIM from your older iPhone models to an eSIM.

  • Sign into your new iPhone with the same Apple ID as your old iPhone and go to Settings > Cellular
  • Tap the mobile number of the existing iPhone and then tap ‘Add Cellular Plan’
  • Log in to e& app using your UAE Pass
  • Tap ‘Transfer eSIM’
  • Tap ‘Next’ once the system informs you that the eSIM will be deleted from the old iPhone
  • If the transfer process fails or you're having trouble, it is recommended to apply for an eSIM replacement. You can refer to the 'Replace your eSIM' section for instructions.
  • You also have to remember that you will be charged Dh25 plus Value Added Tax (VAT) for this service.

Virgin mobile

You can switch from your physical Virgin Mobile SIM to an eSIM at no additional cost. If you're using an iOS device, follow these steps to update your SIM:

  • Log in to your Virgin Mobile app
  • Go to 'My Account', tap on 'My Number', then select 'Move to eSIM'
  • Tick all the instruction boxes and tap on 'Get started'
  • Enter your password to verify your identity
  • You will receive an OTP code and enter the code to confirm that you want to swap from physical SIM to eSIM
  • Your physical SIM will be deactivated once you confirm
  • Tap 'Install eSIM' and you'll be directed to phone settings.
  • Select 'Add Cellular Plan' and continue
  • The eSIM will be automatically added to your phone.

You can also choose to instal eSIM your eSIM later; Virgin Mobile will email you a QR code to scan and activate it on your device. To scan the QR code, go to Settings > Cellular, then tap 'Add Cellular Plan' on your supported device.

If you're an Android user, you will need to visit the nearest store to switch to eSIM. Note that:

  • You must be physically in the UAE to change to eSIM.
  • You can activate your SIM as an eSIM by asking Virgin Megastore staff for assistance.
  • You’re allowed up to 5 eSIM swaps per year; exceeding this will incur a fee of Dh10.

Fees

e& offers eSIM activation for free through the e& app when you log in with your UAE Pass, as part of a limited-time promotion. However, if you’re an e& user looking to transfer your eSIM from an old iPhone to a new one, there will be a charge of Dh25 plus VAT for that service.

Meanwhile, both Du and Virgin Mobile provide eSIM activation free of charge.

Eligibility

All new and existing customers are eligible for du, e&, and Virgin Mobile eSIM, including tourists.

Elizabeth Gonzales

