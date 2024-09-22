UAE: How to convert physical SIM to eSIM; fees, process explained

This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
The highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup has officially arrived in stores across the UAE, and if you have upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, there’s an important detail you have to keep in mind: these models exclusively support eSIM technology.
It’s worth noting that the eSIM revolution isn’t limited to the iPhone 16; many other devices have also embraced this innovation, including the iPhone 15, Google Pixel Pro, Xiaomi 13, Huawei P40, Motorola Razr, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, among others.
One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device. This means you can easily switch between personal and work lines, making communication more convenient and efficient.
However, if you’re upgrading from a phone that only uses a physical SIM card, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to use your old SIM with your new device. Fortunately, in the UAE, you don't have to worry because transitioning to eSIM is simple and straightforward.
Major telecom companies in the country offer hassle-free services that allow you to convert your physical SIM to eSIM. Here's a guide to help you through the process:
You can convert your physical du SIM as well as transfer your du eSIM to your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max and any eSIM-compatible device by doing the following:
You can also transfer your eSIM to a new device by doing the following:
Likewise, you can convert your physical SIM or transfer your eSIM on iPhone or iPad by taking these steps:
You can also do so by doing the following:
Your eSIM will be activated as you set up your device. Once the activation is complete, you’ll receive an SMS on your mobile number and an email to your registered address.
Transfer from iphone to iphone
You can also transfer your physical e&SIM from your older iPhone models to an eSIM.
You can switch from your physical Virgin Mobile SIM to an eSIM at no additional cost. If you're using an iOS device, follow these steps to update your SIM:
You can also choose to instal eSIM your eSIM later; Virgin Mobile will email you a QR code to scan and activate it on your device. To scan the QR code, go to Settings > Cellular, then tap 'Add Cellular Plan' on your supported device.
If you're an Android user, you will need to visit the nearest store to switch to eSIM. Note that:
e& offers eSIM activation for free through the e& app when you log in with your UAE Pass, as part of a limited-time promotion. However, if you’re an e& user looking to transfer your eSIM from an old iPhone to a new one, there will be a charge of Dh25 plus VAT for that service.
Meanwhile, both Du and Virgin Mobile provide eSIM activation free of charge.
All new and existing customers are eligible for du, e&, and Virgin Mobile eSIM, including tourists.
