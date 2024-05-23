UAE: How to close a bank account, avoid recurring fees

Exploring the city is all fun and games until you realise you left your purse, wallet, or phone in a cab
Leaving Dubai for good? The 'going back' process can seem tough, filled with cancelling cards and utility accounts, while saying your goodbyes to the people you met along the way.
One of the most important steps is the closure of a bank account. Since this can be time consuming for some soon-to-be ex-residents, its good to get it off your checklist right in the beginning of the going away process.
Apart from leaving the country, residents may also opt to close their accounts in the case of switching to another bank or if their account has been inactive for a long period of time.
The closing process is conducted free of charge at some banks in the UAE, while others may charge anywhere between Dh100 to Dh1,050, depending on the type of the account and additional formalities involved.
It begins with the payments of all outstanding dues, be it on credit cards or cheques. This also includes loans and account related fees like minimum balance maintenance fees.
There are a number of documents required for the closure that expats must keep prepared to avoid any hiccups. From important aspects to remember to belongings that need to be handed over, here's a guide to closing your bank account in the UAE.
Residents wishing to close their bank accounts must handover or provide the following documents:
Unlike most bank-related things that can be solved online, closing an account requires the individual's physical presence at any branch of the bank, after which residents may proceed with the following steps:
It usually takes between three to five working days for the bank account to be closed. In some cases, it could also take up to a week. Once the account is closed, applicants will receive a closure letter.
