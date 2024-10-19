UAE: How to check flight status in real time

Afraid of missing your flight? Or do you hate waiting for long hours at the airport when a flight is delayed?

If so, planning your journey in advance can help you manage your time and other concerns effectively. One among many things you can do is keep track of your flight's status.

In today's day and age, where technology has advanced to great levels – automating several mundane tasks – tracking a flight and staying aware of its status has become much easier. Airlines often send across automated messages and emails in case of a delay or change in flight status.

However, if you like to be a step ahead, here are the different ways you can check your flight's status:

Online

It is the easiest to check your flight's status online. In fact, you can simply google your flight number and the search engine automatically pulls up the current status of your flight.

However, if you'd like to double-check or even use a more reliable source to check your flight's status, you could do the following:

a. Through the airline

You can head to the official website of your chosen airline and check the latest flight status.

Or, many airlines also have chatbots on their website or WhatsApp which can help answer these simple queries.