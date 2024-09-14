UAE: How to apply for health card; requirements, eligibility, all you need to know

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Living in the UAE can be quite demanding, both professionally and personally, and it can sometimes take a toll on your health. That’s why having health insurance is crucial; it offers peace of mind, knowing that you’re covered no matter what happens.

Whether your employer has provided you with health insurance or you don't have it yet, as a UAE citizen or resident, you also have the option to apply for a health card. This card issued by the Emirates Health Services (EHS) grants you access to a range of healthcare services and helps make medical care more affordable at government hospitals.

Essentially, the health card acts as a pass for accessing affordable medical services, adding an extra layer of support to help you manage life in the UAE more comfortably. With a health card from the EHS, you can benefit from a 20 per cent discount on all EHS services. Additionally, if you're a Person of Determination (PoD), the health card grants you free access to all EHS services.

To help you through the process, here's a complete guide on how to apply for a health card, from the required documents to the steps involved in the application.

Eligibility

If you're a UAE citizen, GCC citizen, or UAE resident, then you are eligible to apply for this service.

Requirements

For People of Determination (PoD), the requirements are as follows:

Medical report within 3 months from a government facility

Passport

Emirates ID

If you're a resident who wish to get a health card, you will only need to present your valid Emirates ID. If you're a UAE citizen, you will need to present your Emirates ID as well as a copy of your Family Book.

Validity

If you're a UAE or GCC national, your health card will be valid for five years. However, if you're a UAE resident, the card is only valid for one year.

Fees

For PoD, the fee to apply for a health card is Dh50 while UAE citizens pay Dh50.

Expats will need to pay Dh100 for the issuance of the health card and an additional Dh15 for the EHS application form.

How to apply

Just hop onto the EHS website (ehs.gov.ae) and follow these easy steps to apply for your health card:

Click 'Patient Services'

Click 'Issue of a Health Card' then 'Start Now'

Log in with your UAE Pass

Confirm the authentication request from your phone

Choose your healthcare category according to your nationality

Click 'Apply'

You will be asked if you're applying for yourself or on someone's behalf, then click the option that applies

In the 'Please select the application type' tab, click 'New'

Click 'Identification Document'

You can scan your Emirates ID or enter your Emirates ID details manually

In the Health Centre information box, fill in your application details

Once you're done, click 'Proceed' so you will be directed to the payment step

Once your payment has been approved, you will receive a confirmation via SMS

Once your application gets approved, your EHS health card will automatically be linked to your Emirates ID

If you find doing things on your phone more convenient, you can also apply for a health card through the EHS app:

Log in using your UAE Pass

Tap 'Services' then go to 'Issue of a Health Card'

Choose 'Apply for service' then tap 'Register New Account'

In the 'Apply for a Health card' tab, choose your category—whether you're a UAE citizen, GCC citizen, expatriate, or a Person of Determination. Choose the category that fits you, and then tap 'Apply.'

In the 'Applying for' tab, choose 'I am the applicant' or 'On behalf of someone'. Tap the option that applies.

In the application type, tap 'New'

You'll receive a notification to double-check that all the details are correct. After verifying your information, click 'Proceed.'

You'll then be taken to the health card application information page to review your details one last time.