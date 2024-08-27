E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: How to apply for free parking permit for people of determination

The entire process is easy, does not take much time and can be done online

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:33 PM

The UAE is continuously implementing new policies for people of determination. From introducing the Sanad card to offering discounts on services like taxi rides in Dubai – a wide range of measures have been implemented to make life easier for people of determination.

One such thing is a free parking permit, which is extremely easy to apply for. The entire process is easy and does not take much time. This can also be done online. There is no fee for this process.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the process in detail, below. It is simple and consists of just five steps:

Process

1. In order to issue a parking permit, first head to the Ministry of Interior website and select 'Issuance of Parking Permits for People of Determination' from the list of services. Click start service. Log in using your UAE Pass account.

2. You will be taken to another webpage – here click on 'New Request'.

3. Here, you will be asked to fill in the applicant's details. You will also be asked if you are applying for yourself or someone else.

a. If applying for yourself:

You will be asked to upload details of your people of determination card. If you don't have a card, then you will be asked to upload your medical details.

b. If applying for someone else:

You will be asked to identify your relationship with the person you are applying for and upload their Emirates ID number.

4. Next, you will be asked to identify the vehicle. This can be from your profile (if it is registered to you) or it can be from someone else's profile.

5. Once you select the appropriate profile, you will be asked to select the car. After this, click 'Submit'. Your application will now be processed.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living