UAE: How to apply for Canadian visit visa; forms, appointments, explained

Are you thinking of travelling to Canada for a vacation, or to visit your relatives?

Most UAE residents require a visitor visa to travel to Canada. You can find out if you need a visa to visit Canada by taking a small quiz on the official website: https://ircc.canada.ca/english/visit/visas.asp. You can also find a list of nationalities that require the permit to enter the country.

In the Emirates, Canada's authorised visa service provider is VFS Global, through which applications are sent.

Every application must be accompanied by a signed consent form, which authorises VFS to take biometrics for the process. The form is available on the VFS website.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can apply from the UAE, and what documents you need to do so.

Step 1: Filling forms

- The visa application form can be found on the IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) website.

- You must fill in the form electronically. Once its filled in completely, the form (including barcoded sheets) needs to be printed on white, bond quality, non-glossy paper, using a laser printer.

- Hand-written forms are not allowed

- The IRCC requires supporting documents along with the application. There is a document checklist that you must submit along with the form. It lists the required documents in the order that they should be collected and submitted. The documents include (but are not limited to) proof of residence, marriage certificate, passport copy, and proof of financial support.

- You must also fill out a consent form and attach it with the application form.

Step 2: Booking appointment

- If you have not submitted the application form online, you will need to visit a visa application centre (which in this case would be a VFS centre) to do so. You must book an appointment anyway to have your biometrics (fingerprints and photos) taken.

- You can book an appointment in five ways: online, via telephone, by email using a web form, web chat on the VFS website, and in person at a VFS centre.

- Once the appointment is booked, an appointment confirmation and email will be sent to the applicant.

Note: If a family or group is applying together, they will still need to book individual appointments for each member.

Step 3: Paying visa application fee

You can pay the fee at the time of the appointment. Both the Government of Canada Fee and biometric fee must be paid as per instructions on the IRCC website.

Step 4: Visiting application centre

- You can submit your application and biometrics at the centre, pay the fees, and receive a receipt.

- The receipt contains a unique tracking number which will allow you to track the progress of your application online.

