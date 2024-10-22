UAE: How to amend residence visa details; fee, approval explained

A change in address, spelling error or job change may prompt individuals to get their residency permit amended.

The residence visa's validity may vary from one year to up to 10 years, based on the type of permit and the sponsor. To get a residency permit, those applying have to get a mandatory medical test prior to it.

Having a residency permit provides many benefits to those residing in the UAE. These include — opening a bank account, accessing financial facilities, applying for a driving licence, accessing government health services and health insurance, registering children in government and private schools, working and investing in the country and visa-free travel to certain countries.

Here's a simple guide to amending details in your residency permit.

Who is eligible?

UAE residents who already have a residency permit can access this service. This includes expats with residency permits, GCC residents, GCC nationals and UAE nationals.

Customers applying for the service must fulfil the following requirements:

They must be outside the country before cancelling the entry permit.

Customers must complete the requirements for obtaining the service (medical examination, availability of insurance, etc) within the specified period in order to avoid cancelling the activation of the request.

Any instructions and requirements sent to customers during the transaction period must be followed to avoid cancellation of the request.

Process

The service can be carried out through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security's (ICP) website, smart application and printing offices.

If details that are being amended affect those on the Emirates ID, then a separate application needs to be submitted to amend the identity card.

The service will be completed within 48 hours of submitting it, whether done through online channels or typing centres.

Documents required

Copy of the entry permit or visa

Copy of the sponsored passport

Copy of the sponsor’s ID

Message from free zones

Fees

The fee for amendment is Dh50. For those doing the process through online platforms, there is an additional e-service charge of Dh10.

After the process is done, applicants will receive updates through text messages.

Dubai

Residents of Dubai wishing to amend details in their residency permit can do it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs's (GDRFA) platform. This can be accessed through its website or physically in Amer offices.