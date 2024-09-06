UAE: How domestic workers, employers can withdraw absconding report

UAE: How to file a complaint against public medical centres, hospitals; process explained
With hiring domestic workers becoming an increasingly common practice across the UAE, incidents of them running away have also risen. To tackle this, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set in place a simple process to file a police report.
However, there might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence. There could also be instances where employees filed the complaint wrongfully, leaving the domestic worker in a compromised position.
Both domestic workers and employers can withdraw the complaint from their side through MoHRE.
Under UAE's latest amendments to laws relating to domestic worker disputes, all employee disputes shall be taken up at the Court of First Instance — instead of the Court of Appeal — as a last resort. A case reaches the court only if an amicable settlement has not been reached with the MoHRE.
From required documents to fee, here is a guide to withdrawing an absconding report for both domestic workers as well as employers.
Domestic workers can start the process through MoHRE's website, application, or by visiting domestic worker centres or Tawseel vehicles.
This service is available through MoHRE in all emirates except Dubai. Those wishing to appeal an absconding report in Dubai can do it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.
Documents required
Conditions
The domestic worker must have and provide a residence visa, regardless of it being valid or not.
There must be a record in the system of an absconding report lodged by the employer against the domestic worker.
Process
After accessing the service (Withdrawal of Absconding Report) through the website or other platforms, domestic workers will be required to fill all their information
It is important to note that if the domestic worker's permit is not been cancelled from the employer's file one week after the date of the cancellation of the absconding report, the employer will be notified by SMS to lodge an absconding report.
It takes up to three days to receive a result. In the meantime, workers can check their application status on the website.
Fee
The federal fee charged through the website and application is Dh115.
Business centres charge a maximum of Dh72.
Employers can start the process through MoHRE's website, application, or by visiting Tasheel or Tadbeer centres or Tawseel vehicles.
This service is available for employers through MoHRE in all emirates except Dubai. Those wishing to do it in Dubai can visit an Amer centre or do it through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.
Documents required
Conditions
There must be a report in the system about the employer lodging a complaint against the domestic worker for absence from work.
Process
It takes up to three working days for the process to be completed.
Fee
The federal fee charged through the website and application is Dh115.
Business centres charge a maximum of Dh72.
