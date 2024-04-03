Win air tickets, cars, smartphones, gold coins: Dubai authority to celebrate Eid with blue collar workers

For travellers looking to kick back and relax, Morocco is an ideal destination – boasting of beaches and traditional
Big prizes and surprises await blue collar works in Dubai this Eid Al Fitr. Air tickets, three new sedan cars, 150 smartphones, 300 gold coins, and discount cards will be given away as part of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) festival.
As an appreciation for workers in Dubai for their efforts, the celebrations will kick off from April 7 to 12, starting at 4pm. Under the slogan 'We celebrate Eid together,' the festivities will take place at three locations — Jebel Ali, Al Quoz and Muhaisnah.
This festival comes under the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and it will be part of four annual celebrations dedicated to workers in the emirate. These celebrations will coincide with Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, International Labour Day and New Year.
“We want to celebrate Eid with the blue collar’s workers. We in the UAE care about the workers because of their importance and their role in the progress and prosperity of the country. It will be a full week of continuous celebrations in appreciation of their efforts,” General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The celebration will include music, arts and competitions with valuable prizes.
Keeping with the spirit of Eid, the festival will also include a worker's market that simulates ancient markets and displays food, local handicrafts, and essential worker products.
There will also be sports events where participants can compete in cricket, badminton, volleyball, football and basketball.
