UAE residents to enjoy 3 more public holidays, including one long weekend, in 2023

As the recent long weekend marking the start of the Islamic New Year passes by, the clock is ticking with residents awaiting the next long weekends and holidays.
The next public holiday will be on September 29 to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Since the special day is followed by a regular weekend, the holiday naturally stretches until Sunday, giving residents their last long weekend of the year.
In most Islamic countries, including in the Gulf, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1445, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
Post the long weekend, the remaining two holidays of the year will fall in the pleasant month of December on 2 and 3, marking the UAE's National Day. Even though this event falls on a Saturday and Sunday, which is an official weekend for most residents, those in the UAE can still look forward to availing of all the special events and discounts that mark this holiday.
Those looking to plan a long trip next year, can expect a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr in the first half of 2024. Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, based on astronomical calculations, although this is subject to change depending on the moon sighting and official announcements.
