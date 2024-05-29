UAE public holidays for 2025: Shorter break for Eid Al Fitr likely next year

Photo: KT file

UAE residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays in 2025. According to a resolution the UAE Cabinet has issued, the holiday to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr will be slightly different next year. This marks the most notable change in public holidays as compared to recent years.

The resolution — a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen — is effective from January 1, 2025.

Applicable to employees of both private and public sectors in the UAE, these holidays are in addition to the 30 annual leaves employees can take in a year.

Thanks to this unique combination of annual leaves and public holidays, residents get to take up to three vacations in a year.

Most of the holiday dates are as per the Islamic Hijri calendar, the months of which are based on when the Moon is sighted. The corresponding Gregorian calendar dates will be announced closer to the respective occasions.

Here is the full list according to the resolution:

Happy New Year: 1 day off

UAE residents will begin the new year with a public holiday. Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a day off for residents.

Eid Al Fitr: Up to 4 days off in March-April

Islamic holiday Eid Al Fitr that falls after the month of Ramadan will see residents get up to four days off. The holiday is slightly different this year. The resolution specifies the first three days of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan — as holidays. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, the 30th of the Islamic month will be a holiday as well, giving residents four days off (Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 3). If the holy month lasts 29 days, the holiday is only the first three days of Eid (Shawwal 1 to 3).

In 2024, the Eid Al Fitr holiday was from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Including the weekends, this translated into a nine-day break for residents this year.

Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha: 4 days off in June

Considered the holiest day in Islam, Arafah Day will be a holiday. This will be on Dhul Hijjah 9. This will be followed by a three-day break for Islamic festival Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10-12). This translates into four off days.

Hijri New Year: 1 day off in June

Muharram 1 will be a day off for residents. This falls a couple of weeks after the Eid Al Adha break.

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: 1 day off in September