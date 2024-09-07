E-Paper

UAE: Paid holiday announced for public sector on Prophet’s birthday

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 3:13 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular announcing a holiday on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, on Saturday.

The authority said that the holiday, for the federal government, will be on Sunday, September 15, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holidays for this year.


In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.

