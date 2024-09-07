UAE: Paid holiday announced for public sector on Prophet’s birthday

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 3:13 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 3:37 PM

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular announcing a holiday on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, on Saturday.

The authority said that the holiday, for the federal government, will be on Sunday, September 15, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holidays for this year.

