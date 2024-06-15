UAE leaders wish heads of Arab, Islamic nations on Eid Al Adha

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:28 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:41 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent cables of congratulations to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the Kings, Emirs, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.