UAE holidays: Up to 10-day Eid Al Adha break as some residents opt to max out leaves

Passports — checked. Luggage — packed; Gilbert and his family are ready to fly to Japan for the Eid Al Adha holidays. Friday, after work, they take off and will be back in Dubai nine days later on June 23.

Although most UAE residents will get a four-day break for Eid Al Adha (June 15 to 18), Gilbert requested his company for an extended leave. He is among the 35 per cent of UAE travellers who have opted for an extended 7 to 10 days of vacation during the holiday break, according to a study by a Dubai-based online travel agency.

Practicality is one of the reasons cited by travellers. "With the relatively high cost of airfare, it is better to get your money's worth by extending the vacation for a few more days to enjoy the place, look for further adventures and create more memories than to pack everything in just a few days," noted Gilbert, who said their vacation has long been planned. The extra vacation days will be shaved off from his annual leave.

Musafir.com, in its latest study, said: “UAE travellers are seeking both quick getaways and extended journeys, favouring destinations with affordable and easy visa requirements.

“Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia are rising in popularity in Asia, along with emerging destinations in Schengen countries such as Latvia and Slovenia. Additionally, Abha in Saudi Arabia offers a refreshing escape from the heat, providing similar cultural experiences on short-haul trips,” the company added.

Key travel trends

According to Musafir.com, “This Eid Al Adha break sees a diverse spectrum of travel preferences. While 45 per cent of travellers opt for quick 4 to 5-day getaways, another 35 per cent are drawn towards immersive experiences with longer itineraries spanning 7 to 10 days.

"This highlights the growing appetite for both short bursts of exploration and extended journeys of discovery,” noted Musafir.com COO Raheesh Babu, adding: “Travel demand has surged significantly and we see notable increases in interest across various regions even when compared to 2023, including CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries (30 per cent), Far East Asia (25 per cent), Europe (40 per cent), and Africa (5 per cent)."

The popular destinations for UAE travellers include countries like Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan for short breaks – as they are only within four hours away by plane from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

There are those, meanwhile, who prefer the landscapes of Kenya, Turkey, Bali, and Thailand for offering adventure and relaxation.

Summer getaways

As summer is here, local travellers seek refuge in cooler climes of Abha in Saudi Arabia and Salalah in Oman for the Khareef 2024 season.

European destinations like Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Spain and France – especially for the Summer Olympics – are also popular, according to Musafir.com. The emerging destinations include Latvia, Slovenia, and other Eastern European countries. USA is another favourite destination for travellers looking for beach escapade and cultural immersion go to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia Inbound summer tourism "Although there is typically a slight reduction in tourism during the summer months due to the weather, the numbers are expected to pick up again after August-September, following an annual trend," noted Musafir.com, adding, "Inbound tourism to the UAE continues to flourish, with significant numbers of visitors from India, China, Russia, and CIS countries." Residents, meanwhile, who would like to enjoy weekend getaways, look for staycations at popular beach destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.


