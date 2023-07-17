UAE holidays: 9-day-long break in 2024; 2 more long weekends in 2023

Expected dates that have been released by the Emirates Astronomy Society are also in line with the projected dates on the Islamic Finder website

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 9:14 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 11:13 AM

Many UAE residents plan their annual leave well ahead in order to attend weddings or other celebrations in their home countries. Many also plan their vacations to cooler climes a year in advance, especially considering the visa challenges faced by UAE travellers to popular destinations across Europe.

While planning for personal events or summer vacations, residents often take public holidays and long weekends into consideration.

With 2023 more than half over, the UAE residents will have just two more long weekends in 2023 – three days during the new Hijri year from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 and a second long break from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1. While the last holiday of the year is to mark the UAE National Day: December 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday).

9-day holiday in 2024

For those residents, who are planning a wedding or a long vacation next year, the good news is that they are likely to enjoy up to a 9-day break in the first half of 2024 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Based on astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday, March 11, 2024, and is likely to span over 30 days. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr is expected on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

As per the UAE government announcement, Eid Al Fitr holidays are awarded to public and private sector employees from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. This means the UAE employees will get a break from Monday, April 8, till Friday, April 12. By including two weekends, the UAE employees will get a nine-day break from Saturday, April 6, till Sunday, April 14.

These expected dates released by the Emirates Astronomy Society are also in line with the projected dates on the Islamic Finder website.

Eid Al Adha in 2024 is likely to begin on Monday, June 17, UAE Barq said, quoting Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Centre. If the Eid Al Adha falls on the announced date, then employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Saturday, June 15, till Wednesday, June 19.

Importantly, unlike the Gregorian calendar which has fixed days, the Islamic (or Hijri) calendar is based on moon sightings, hence, dates are subject to change.

ALSO READ: