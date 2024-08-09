Holiday deals from Dh999: UAE residents look at last-minute travel packages

Photo: File

Even as the summer vacations are nearing an end, UAE residents are rushing to make the most of it with last-minute travel deals. Travel experts say that many of their low-cost packages to countries with visa on arrival for residents are seeing a huge uptick in demand.

“All our popular August last-minute deals to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kenya have all been completely booked,” said Safeer Mahamood, general manager at Smart Travels. “People want to make the most of their holidays before schools reopen.”

There are just a little over two weeks to go for UAE school students to enjoy their summer vacation. Most schools reopen on August 26.

According to Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, the travel platform has seen an uptick in bookings. “EaseMyTrip has observed a 20-30 per cent increase in bookings compared to the previous year, to destinations that are closer to the UAE such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia,” he said. “We have also noticed a significant trend amongst the UAE travellers seeking escapes to cooler destinations. Also, August is the cheapest month to book round trip flights.”

Rush to enjoy rainy weather and greenery

Many residents are opting to fly to Salalah to enjoy the weather there. “Khareef season ends soon so people are rushing to enjoy rainy weather and greenery,” said Safeer. “Our rates start from Dh999 and we are seeing a very high demand for it. Other popular packages are for Langkawi, Penang and Thailand, all of which start at Dh3,999.”

Other UAE residents seeking last-minute getaways in August are opting for Sri Lanka, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Balkans, as per Kunaal Nanik, Director of Marcopolo Holidays. “Central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan boast rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty,” he said. “All-inclusive 4-5 day trips to these countries can range between Dh4,000 and Dh4,500 per person. Combining two countries can cost between Dh5,500 and Dh6,500. Sri Lanka offers diverse landscapes perfect for couples and families. A trip there for five days can cost [between] Dh3,500 and Dh4,000 per person.”

EasyMyTrip has rolled out special last-minute travel deals on flights and hotels. “We are offering up to Dh500 off on one-way and round-trip flights,” said Rikant. “Our holiday packages to popular destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Singapore, starting at just Dh999.”

Popular destinations