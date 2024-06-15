E-Paper

36-hour stay, free breakfast in UAE: 8 last-minute deals on staycations for Eid Al Adha

From beachfront resort to mountain view or just being in the middle of the city, there are plenty of options on offer for residents during the festival

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:19 AM

If you are looking for a staycation for this Eid holidays, there is still time to snap up some cool deals as many offers that run even after the long holiday. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has the Eid in Dubai campaign which offers exclusive hotel deals across the emirate from Sunday, June 16 till next Sunday, June 23.

This year the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.


Starting late on Thursday, heavy traffic was seen around airports in the country as many residents made a beeline to travel out of the country on the long weekend. However, many others have decided to stay in the UAE and enjoy what the country has to offer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


For those looking for a last-minute staycation plan, here are eight options to choose from.

1. Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

This hotel has launched a unique 36-hour staycation package. Guests can choose to check-in from 10 am and check-out until 10 pm the following day, allowing a very relaxed stay. Prices start at Dh449 per night with complimentary breakfast for two, a 30% discount at all on-site restaurants throughout their stay, plus kids under eight eat for free. The offer is valid until September 15.

2. Rove Hotel

Rove Hotels is offering a special Eid Al Adha package across all its nine locations including Expo, Downtown and Dubai Parks and Resorts. Those who book a stay of 2 nights or more at any of their hotels between June 14 and 23 will receive a complimentary breakfast every morning of their stay. Prices start at Dh159 per night.

3. Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

If relaxing at a beachfront resort is the way you want to spend your Eid, then head down to the Anantara Mina Al Arab. With outdoor pools, a kids club and spectacular views, this 5-star hotel offers special Eid Al Adha packages starting at Dh1,710 per night for a half-board special stay.

4. Green Mubazzarah Chalets

BBQ, family gatherings and mountain view — the Green Mubazzarah Chalets in Al Ain tick all the boxes for a beautiful Eid celebration. With prices for one-bedroom chalets starting at Dh650 and for two-bedroom units from Dh1,100, the special Eid Al Adha offer is valid only until June 19.

5. Novotel and Ibis

For someone who wants to spend their Eid in the middle of the city, close to several of Dubai’s tourist attractions including the Museum of the Future and Dubai Mall, Novotel World Trade Centre and ibis One Central are offering special rates from June 14 to June 20. With rates starting at Dh249 per night along with complimentary breakfast, it is a great one for the budget lovers.

6. H Hotel

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Another option for the city lovers is the H Hotel. This Eid, families can book a staycation with 20 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast, and free stays and meals for kids up to the age of 12. Visitors can also expect a guaranteed upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out, and a Dh100 voucher for the spa.

7. Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

If you are looking for something truly special, then the Hampton by Hilton will host Eid celebrations at the beach starting from 7.30pm. It will feature fire shows, Tanoura dance performances, live music, and even magic shows for the younger ones. Prices start at Dh500 with complimentary breakfast.

8. Lapita Hotel Dubai Parks and Resorts

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

This resort has a staycation offer from June 16 to 19 with a ‘Kids Go Free’ summer offer, where children can stay, dine, and access all neighbouring theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult, along with complimentary access to the theme parks. The bed and breakfast package features a delicious breakfast at Kalea Restaurant and a complimentary late check-out.



Nasreen Abdulla
