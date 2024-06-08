E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces public sector holidays

The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:35 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

The Federal Authority of Human Resources has announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the public sector will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

The Islamic holiday officially falls on Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12, as per the Hijri calendar.


The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Most countries in the Arab world, including the UAE, were on the lookout for the crescent moon on June 6, which corresponds to Dhul Qa’adah 29 on the Islamic calendar.

ALSO READ:

