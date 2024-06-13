Photo: File

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 4:22 PM

Public parking will be free in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of the Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities announced on Friday.

Paid parking resumes in the UAE Capital on Wednesday, June 19, said Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Passing through Darb toll gates will also be free of charge from June 15 to 18.

Abu Dhabi was the latest to announce free parking in the UAE for the long weekend.

Ajman on Thursday confirmed that its parking spaces will be free of charge from June 16 to 18, the Municipality and Planning Department said.

Earlier, Sharjah authorities had also announced that public parking areas will be free from June 16 to 18. The Sharjah Municipality had added that this, however, doesn't apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are identified by the blue signs.

Dubai announced its free parking hours and revised Metro and Tram timings.

For both the public and private sectors in the UAE, the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

Public sector employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek. Meanwhile, their counterparts across the country will relish a 4.5-day break, with Friday designated as a half-day.