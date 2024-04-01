Dubai announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees

Does the employer have the right to demand a sum of money if a housemaid quits before the contract ends?
Dubai's government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees on Monday.
Starting Monday, April 8, government employees will enjoy the festivities until Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 15.
This comes after the UAE government's announcement on Sunday setting in place a one-week holiday for its public sector employees.
Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.
As the end of the holy month of Ramadan approaches, excitement mounts in the UAE as residents gear up to celebrate the longest public holiday of the year.
Sharjah announced a 10-day break for government employees.
