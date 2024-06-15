E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: 851 mosques, halls allocated for Eid Al Adha prayers

The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department had on Friday announced the allocation of 640 prayer halls and mosques

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 9:41 PM

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai announced the list of mosques and prayer halls for Eid Al Adha prayers.

The Department said that 851 mosques and prayers halls have been allocated across the emirate. It urged residents to choose the mosque or prayer hall closest to them to perform Eid prayers.


The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department had on Friday announced the allocation of 640 prayer halls and mosques in the emirate for Eid Al Adha prayers. A number of chapels and mosques have also been designated for non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English, apart from simultaneous translation of the Eid sermon in sign language for people with hearing disabilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Eid Al Adha is marked on the 10th of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah, which falls on Sunday, June 16.

Here are the prayer timings across the seven emirates.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Life and Living