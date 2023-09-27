4-day long weekend: Free public parking announced in Sharjah for Prophet's birthday

Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
The Sharjah Municipality announced that public parking will be free of cost for the upcoming holiday. On the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (Peace be upon him) birthday, residents in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on September 28, 2023, the authorities said on Wednesday.
Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28. Since Sharjah government employees get 3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday), the holiday translates into a four-day weekend for them. Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.
Free parking will only be available on Thursday and Friday, with charges applicable for the following two days of holiday.
However, 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on the holiday and weekend.
Federal government employees and private sector employees in the rest of the UAE will get a day off on Friday, September 29. This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
